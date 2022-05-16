NEW ORLEANS — Five affordable housing developments across the city will be splitting the $7.5 million grant from the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development.

“This announcement demonstrates my administration’s commitment to providing annual grants to developers and organizations with shovel-ready, affordable housing projects that align with the City’s priorities,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“We have been intentional on how we leverage resources from our state and federal partners for essential projects like these, combined with our homeownership down payment assistance program which will have a positive impact on our City for many years to come.”

The Notice of Funding Availability issued in late 2021 prioritized projects that leveraged funding sources, were ready to proceed, committed to maintaining extended affordability periods, and pledged to set-aside special needs housing for homeless, disabled and/or re-entry families.

Each of the selected projects received an award of competitive Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Louisiana Housing Corporation, which will help offset costs.

The following projects received awards:

Celeste Landing

Award Amount: $1.5 million

Unit Count: 46 rehabbed multifamily units

Developer: Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation

Neighborhood: Historic Lower Garden District

Winn Dixie Phase II

Award Amount: $1.5 million

Developer: McCormick Baron Salazar

Unit Count: 45 mixed-rate new construction multifamily units

Neighborhood: Treme

Cypress Parc Senior Housing

Award Amount: $1.5 million

Developer: Ryan Bates

Unit Count: 70 new construction units

Neighborhood: Cindy Place Area

St Bernard Circle in partnership with New Orleans Redevelopment Authority

Award Amount: $1.5 million

Developer: HRI

Unit Count: 56 mixed-rate new construction multifamily units

Neighborhood: Seventh Ward

St. Claude Gardens Phase II

Award Amount: $1.5 million

SBP, LLC

Unit Count: 39 new construction, scattered-site doubles, and duplexes (preference for families with children and veterans)

Neighborhood: Lower Ninth Ward

A press release from the City of New Orleans says in addition to these projects, the City is working on funding options to develop the former Naval Support Activity East Bank facility in the Bywater that will provide 295 affordable workforce housing units on the 22-acre site.

The mixed-use site will include retail space through a public-private partnership with the City of New Orleans. Pending funding allocated from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the City plans to set aside $2.5 million for this project.