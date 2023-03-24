NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– The New Orleans Home & Garden Show is in full swing at the Morial Convention Center. This year’s show places focus on homeowner’s insurance and fortified roofing, while also featuring home security, kitchen renovation, landscaping, and other features throughout the weekend.

With about 170 different companies represented at the show, there are plenty of opportunities for visitors to find something that piques their interest. “If you’re doing it now or if you’re planning it or you’re planning it for next year, it’s time to start looking at it. And this is the only place that you can go, where you can talk to the experts, you can talk to the people who are installing it. You can talk to the people who are manufacturing you,” said the Director of the New Orleans Home and Garden Show, Mike Zalazik.

There’s also a chance you could walk away with some major prizes, like a pergola, which is on display as you enter the convention hall. You could also win a brand-new roof. There’s no purchase necessary. You just need to enter your name.

The New Orleans Home and Garden Show also addresses a hot topic in the news lately, homeowner’s insurance. Experts will discuss the latest building methods used in neighboring Alabama: fortified roofing. During severe weather, fortified roofing can better support a roof and prevent a domino effect of damage.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a panel featuring Ron Henderson of the Louisiana Department of Insurance, Alex Cary of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, Marci Gauthreaux of Allied Xteriors (Certified Fortified Roofing contractor), and Carol Friedland, the Director of LaHouse Resource Center LSU AgCenter. The panelists will discuss fortified roofing and how it impacts insurance rates.

The New Orleans Home and Garden Show runs Friday, noon–7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. at the Morial Convention Center, Halls I and J. Tickets are $15 for adults at the door and free for children under 12. You can find tickets and more information at www.neworleanshomeshows.com.

