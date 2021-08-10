63-year-old motorcyclist killed in fatal crash at Houma intersection

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 3040 and Enterprise Drive in Houma, La.

The crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Cut Off native Scott Danos, who was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster at the time of his death.

On Tuesday morning, Danos was traveling north in the right lane of LA 3040 on his motorcycle and reportedly failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a westbound 2021 Chevrolet Equinox that was crossing LA 3040, also known as Martin Luther King Jr. Bouldevard, on Enterprise Drive.

Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, Danos suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Chevrolet was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Danos and will be submitted for analysis. The driver of the Chevrolet provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

This crash remains under investigation.