NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking the public for prompt assistance in locating an older New Orleans man, who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Sixty-two-year-old Paul Sturken Jr. was last seen leaving his residence on June 6 and has not been seen since that time.

Missing 62-year-old Paul Sturkin, Jr (Photo: NOPD)

Sturkin stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.