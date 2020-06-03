$6000 reward for tips about Louisiana black bear killing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say there’s a $6,000 reward for information about whoever killed a Louisiana black bear last month.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says that someone shot the bear a few days before May 17, when agents were told about the bear and collected its body from St. Mary Parish south of Franklin.

The reward is being offered by the department’s Operation Game Thief, the Humane Society of the United States, and the Acadiana chapter of a hunting organization called Safari Club International.

It will be paid for information leading to the bear-killer’s arrest and conviction.