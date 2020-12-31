60 years of Sugar Bowls, now no ticket for this college football fan

Will Chris Champagne be watching the game outside the Superdome?

NEW ORLEANS – In the shadow of the Superdome, a New Orleans man stands.

As he as for the last 60 years, this time of year.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the man has the ticket stubs to show he’s been at every Sugar Bowl since 1960.

But now COVID restrictions are limiting the number of fans allowed.

And the price for a Sugar Bowl ticket is soaring faster than Alvin Kamara scoring a touchdown for the New Orleans Saints.

Chris Champagne may be watching the game from the outside.

That makes this year’s Sugar Bowl, bittersweet.

If you’ve got an idea.

Even better, if you’ve got a ticket, you can give Chris Champagne a call.

Here’s his cell: 504-330-9117