NEW ORLEANS – The blaze was big Thursday night in the French Quarter.

The Quarter House Hotel brought out firefighters with six alarms.

Hotel guests and workers got out with no known injuries.

Two firefighters got hurt, went to the hospital and are okay.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the fire on Chartres Street near Canal has caused a big life change in the neighborhood.

The Quarter House Hotel is a five-story building originally built before the Civil War.

The cause of the fire is being investigated