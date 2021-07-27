6.5 percent COVID-19 positivity rate is alarming to City of New Orleans leaders

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, and as of yesterday the average daily cases have risen. In Orleans Parish they have gone from 99 to 209, and the positivity rate is at 6.5 percent, and that is alarming to city leaders.

“We are seeing numbers as bad as March or April and this should scare you. This is potentially going to get worse before it gets better, Beau Tidwell, Communications Manager for the City of New Orleans said.

In order for things to get better the City is saying people need to mask up and more people need to get vaccinated.

“Because unfortunately at this scale and at this speed and the way it is spreading so quickly, there are opportunities for even vaccinated people to encounter more of the virus,” Tidwell said.

With the rise of COVID-19 cases, local hospitals say resources are getting limited and that is a potentially dangerous situation.

“Hospitals are literally turning people away,” Tidwell said.

“We have to get back to masking. If you’re in public and around others especially indoors then you should wear a mask whether you are vaccinated or not,” Dr. Jeffrey Elder with LCMC Health said.

At this time the City won’t be enforcing more restrictions and with big events coming up like the Red Dress Run, Satchmo Fest, and White Linen Night, the city says they are less concerned with those events because they are outdoors, but they can’t reiterate enough what needs to be done.

“Get your shot if you haven’t and for God’s sake wear a mask,” Tidwell said.