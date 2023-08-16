NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The abortion pill Mifepristone could see new restrictions following a ruling issued on Wednesday, Aug. 16, by a three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

While the court ruled that the FDA-approved drug can stay on the market, it would no longer be available by mail.

Also, it would only be available through the 7th week of pregnancy and would have to be administered in front of a physician.

However, the ruling will not take effect immediately because the supreme court has intervened in the case, keeping the drug’s availability the same.

“There are so many players and organizations that have something at stake in the outcome of this litigation, that it could drag on and wind through the courts for years,” WGNO legal expert Cliff Cardone said.

Cardone says the case may eventually be appealed and heard by all 26 judges on the 5th circuit,

and it will most likely wind up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Somebody wants an opinion in their favor, so they’re going to continue appealing and looking for a remedy to get the results that they want,” Cardone said.

Many anti-abortion groups find the ruling to be a win for their cause.

One of those groups called “Alliance Defending Freedom” released a statement praising the decision saying, “the 5th circuit rightly required the FDA to do its job and restore crucial safeguards for women and girls, including ending illegal mail-order abortions.”

Despite ADF interest in the running Cardone says both sides will get another day in court.

“It’s a win for those seeking to uphold abortion rights at least in a small way, and I think they’re going to try to expand on this when they get in front of the full fifth circuit court of appeals,” Cardone says.

