5PM: Entergy power outages by parish

NEW ORLEANS — As of 5 p.m. Orleans Parish currently has 3,800 customers currently without power as torrential rains and flash floods threaten the New Orleans metro.

Jefferson Parish is next with more than 500, followed by Union (250) and Vermillion (230).

Check back often for updates.

Parish Name Customers Affected ORLEANS (L) 3,889 JEFFERSON (L) 535 UNION (L) 255 VERMILLION (L) 230 WEBSTER (L) 135 CALCASIEU (L) 73 TERREBONNE (L) 69 CAMERON (L) 62 CLAIBORNE (L) 58 LINCOLN (L) 56 JACKSON (L) 43 OUACHITA (L) 42