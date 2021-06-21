5PM: Entergy power outages by parish

NEW ORLEANS As of 5 p.m. Orleans Parish currently has 3,800 customers currently without power as torrential rains and flash floods threaten the New Orleans metro.

Jefferson Parish is next with more than 500, followed by Union (250) and Vermillion (230).

Parish NameCustomers Affected
ORLEANS (L)3,889
JEFFERSON (L)535
UNION (L)255
VERMILLION (L)230
WEBSTER (L)135
CALCASIEU (L)73
TERREBONNE (L)69
CAMERON (L)62
CLAIBORNE (L)58
LINCOLN (L)56
JACKSON (L)43
OUACHITA (L)42

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 75°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 74° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 83° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 88° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 78°

Friday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 87° 78°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
75°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
75°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

79°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
79°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
72%
78°

78°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
78°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
78°

78°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
78°

78°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
78°

77°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
77°

77°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
77°

77°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
77°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
77°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
78°

79°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
79°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
80°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
80°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
81°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
82°

Interactive Radar

