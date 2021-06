NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 59-year-old man reported missing from the 2800 block of Phillip Street.

Sixth District detectives are report Arthur Kern was last heard from by family and friends on June 1 when he was discharged from the hospital.

Anyone with helpful information regarding Arthur Kern’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.