PARADIS, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a traffic fatality that occurred in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 at Louisiana Highway 306 (Bayou Gauche Road).

The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Jason Gilbert of Gray, La.

According to an LSP report, Troop B responded to the call shortly after 8:30 a.m. to the scene where a loaded 2007 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling east on U.S. 90 came to a stop at a red light at the LA 306 intersection. Upon stopping, the heavy load shifted into the cab after the restraining straps broke due to the weight and momentum.

Gilbert suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the nature of the incident, the LSP reminds motorists and truckers of the following in terms of hauling loads on Louisiana highways.”

An unsecured load can be just as dangerous as any other roadway hazard. Louisiana state law requires the load of a vehicle to be securely fastened to prevent it from becoming loose, detached, or a risk to other highway users. Taking just a few extra minutes to check the securement of a load could prevent tragedy. Louisiana State Police

Impairment on the part of Gilbert is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending.