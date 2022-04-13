PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO)— A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting that happened on April 9.

According to a Facebook post from Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc., The Ponchatoula Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects involved in the shooting that happened in the 200 block of West Hickory Street.

Here is the full statement:

“$5000 REWARD for SHOOTING

The Ponchatoula Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects involved in the shooting on Saturday, April 9 at the Strawberry Festival (200 block of West Hickory Street). If you have information on this case please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip! Be a part of the solution and you may be eligible for a cash reward.”