500 free meals Friday for Ida relief assistance

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Friday, New Orleans Famous Hotdogs in partnership with Walmart, Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, Family, and Friends will provide 500 free hot meals, water, ice, and more to residents in “HOPE” to provide Hurricane Ida relief assistance to the community.

Meals and resources will be provided at New Orleans Famous Hotdogs on 1501 North Broad Street New Orleans, La. 70119.

The event starts September 17, 2021, at 12 p.m.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask at the event to prevent the spread of COVID-19.