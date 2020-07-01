5-year-old Thibodaux girl killed in Texas

ORANGE, TX – A 5-year-old Thibodaux girl who was staying with a family friend in Orange, Texas, was brutally beaten and killed by her caretaker, according to police.

Investigators say Daviana Landry was found dead in her godmother’s home in Orange, Texas, last week.

Tyler Seggerman of our sister station in Orange reports that first responders found Daviana naked inside the home, with bruises all over her upper body, including swollen eyes. Investigators say she had been dead for a while.

The Thibodaux Police Department is assisting in the investigation.