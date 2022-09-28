If you are from New Orleans or visiting from somewhere else, here are 5 Can’t Say No Reasons Why You Should Attend The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation October 14-16, live from beautiful Lafayette Square in New Orleans.

World class barbecue A legendary music lineup Historic Lafayette Square World class art It’s FREE

First of all, world class barbecue will be on full display for three straight days. Vendors with a variety of their signature dishes include Brocato’s Catering, Central City BBQ, Cocoa & Cream, LLC, Dickie Brennan’s Bourbon House, Dirty Dishes, LLC, Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ, LaDelyo’s Creole Catering LLC, Tigers Creole Cuisine, Voleo’s Pizza and Walkers’s BBQ.

We can’t forget the desserts from Cocktail Beans, Element2 Beverage Company, JB’S Softee Treats LLC, Keyalas Pralines LLC and Hen.E Sweets.

Options for vegetarians, vegans and those who eat gluten-free will be available. Full menu and pricing can be found here.

Secondly, the music will be unmistakably New Orleans. Musical performances will include legends such as Walter Wolfman Washington, Mia Borders, Little Freddie King and many more. Full schedule below.

All live from historic Lafayette Square, the third reason, stroll as you please between shops, historic sites and restaurants.

Fourth, get lost in a blissful arts market complete with 22 best local and regional makers of hand-crafted artworks and home furnishings. Also featured will be some of the best artisans in the region selling hand-made art, jewelry and other crafts.

Lastly, admission to the three day festival is FREE.

Admission is FREE but you can purchase limited tickets to the VIP Guest Area. Purchase provides access to special viewing and seating areas at both stages, two complimentary bars and a deluxe indoor hospitality suite with a balcony view of Lafayette Square. Not to mention air conditioning, light snacks and indoor restrooms. Purchase VIP tickets here.

The 15th Annual Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival is presented by our community partners at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation

WGNO-TV (ABC) is a proud sponsor of the Crescent City Blue & BBQ Festival October 14-16, live from Lafayette Square in New Orleans. We’ll see you there.

Music Schedule

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

St. Charles Ave. Stage

5:30pm to 6:45pm Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen

7:00pm to 8:30pm Robert Finley

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

Camp Street Stage

11:00am to 12:00pm Wolfe Johns Blues Band

1:00pm to 2:00pm Mem Shannon & the Membership

3:15pm to 4:30pm Mia Borders

5:45pm to 7:00pm Walter Wolfman Washington

St. Charles Ave. Stage

12:00pm to 1:00pm Layla Musselwhite

2:00pm to 3:15pm Mr. Sipp

4:30pm to 5:45pm Kenny Neal

7:00pm to 8:30pm Charlie Musselwhite

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

Camp Street Stage

11:00am to 12:00pm Kevin & the Blues Groovers

1:00pm to 2:00pm DK Harrell

3:15pm to 4:30pm Trudy Lynn

5:45pm to 7:00pm Little Freddie King

St. Charles Ave. Stage

12:00pm to 1:00pm Eric Johanson

2:00pm to 3:15pm Joy Clark

4:30pm to 5:45pm Johnny Sansone

7:00pm to 8:30pm Ruthie Foster

No recording. Please, no audio or video recording of any performances at the festival.