49th Annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival canceled

PONCHATOULA, La. — Joining a long list of postponed and canceled events, the Ponchatoula Strawberry Fest.

Originally scheduled for April 9-11, 2021, the festival would have been celebrating their 49th year.

Despite the current pandemic, festival officials say they will still have the Farmer’s Auction and Queen’s Pageant.

The COVID-19 pandemic in Louisiana has thus far claimed more than 9,000 lives.

Festival officials say they have already begun planning for the 50th Anniversary, which is scheduled for April 8-10, 2022.