48-year-old Big Easy Rollergirl isn’t afraid to get down and dirty for roller derby

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, the Big Easy Rollergirls laced up at their warehouse in the Desire Area to prepare for a Skate-A-Thon they are hosting Saturday.

The New Orleans Big Easy Rollergirls have been waiting to get back on track for over a year after going through the pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

Now the time is finally here, and the ladies are ready to rock and roll into their 2021-2022 season.

For the ladies, roller derby comes close to the heart.

Many of the Big Easy Rollergirls said roller derby is more than just a sport it is a family that gives them a sense of comradery that they didn’t know they needed.

For some like Cat, also known as “Tangles” said she found herself through the sport and she has been rolling through the track for about 10 years now.

Juggling a job with three kids, Tangles said she needed to find time to focus on herself and her health.

“I’m a mom of three and felt stagnant with my life and decided in my late thirties I was going to do roller derby. I wanted to get back into shape. I used to do sports when I was younger and I just wanted to get back into something,” said Tangles.

Tangles said she had always been interested in roller derby and said she is so glad she finally did.

Not only did she find a passion, but she also found love in the warehouse where she and her team practice.

Tangles met her husband Gary Whitehead by doing the sport she loves.

The two recently got married this past year.

This 48-year-old said roller derby has brought so much joy into her life. Although she is getting older, she said she doesn’t see herself hanging up her skates anytime soon.

But when she does, she said she will still support and be a part of the Big Easy Rollergirls even if that means she won’t be lacing up and hitting the track.

The Big Easy Rollergirls Skate-A-Thon event happening on November 13, 2021, will be at 6 p.m. at 3632 Desire Parkway, New Orleans.

Residents can find more information on the Big Easy Rollergirls website.

Donations can also be made here.