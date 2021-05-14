48 hours later, Boil Water Advisory finally lifted for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO), in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has canceled the precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses in New Orleans.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday morning, and rescinded Friday morning.

Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.

Bacteriological tests have confirmed that the water in the area is safe to drink and use for personal needs. Water samples from across the area have tested negative for contamination.

SWBNO is committed to providing safe drinking water, and this precautionary boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety.

Boil water advisories are issued out of abundance whenever the water pressure drops below 20 psi.