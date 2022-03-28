MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — An annual tradition for local carvers and artists returned to the Northshore.

The 42nd Louisiana Wildfowl Fest returned to Mandeville.

Cash prizes were given to competitors who showed off their creative skills.

Those who attended the event said it was a great event to show off their craftsmanship.

Event-goers like Gene Herbert said back in the old days you had to make stuff.

“Back in the old days you couldn’t go to Walmart and buy a dozen decoys you had to make them. So we carry this forward and those days we were attracting duck hunters and today we are attracting people who want to display pieces in their homes or offices,” said Gene Herbert.