Also 500 pairs of shoes, haircuts, even manicures at this patriotic party

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s a feast, all right.

For everyone.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at Victory Church at 5708 Airline Drive in Metairie.

What’s going on is called Feed the Multitudes.

It’s free.

It’s from 10 am to 3 pm at Victory Church.

To celebrate the Fourth of July, there’s food and free haircuts.

Also manicures and at least 500 pairs of new shoes.

Second Harvest will be there to supply groceries.