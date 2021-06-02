Nearly 50 NOFD personnel respond to house fire near Audubon Park

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday afternoon, the NOFD responded to reports of a house fire near Audubon Park.

Firefighters responded to 1430 Webster Street around 6:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a two-story home on fire.

An attached carport was heavily involved with fire, and heavy smoke was coming from the main structure.

Firefighters immediately began an aggressive exterior attack on the bulk of the fire, which appeared to originate under the carport.

Additional crews searched inside making sure no residents remained.

According to the NOFD, the size of the fire, as well as hot and humid conditions, exceeded the ability for one alarm.

A second alarm was called about fifteen minutes later for additional manpower.

In total, 40 personnel responded to this fire, on 18 NOFD units.

06/01/2021. 2- Alarm Fire. 1430 Webster St. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/lPPs6hrW8e — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) June 2, 2021

With the additional help, firefighters were able to stop the fire from reaching the interior of the home although, the exterior carport suffered extensive fire damage.

About an hour after the initial call, the NOFD had the fire under control.

There are currently no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.