4 family members killed by gas fumes after surviving Laura

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 4:50 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Four members of a Louisiana family were killed when a generator leaked carbon monoxide into their home, hours after they survived Hurricane Laura’s deadly winds and storm surge.

Family members told news outlets this week that 81-year-old Rosalie Lewis decided to shelter with her husband and three relatives in her Lake Charles home as the Category 4 storm battered the coast on Aug. 27.

Emergency crews arrived after the storm to find her; her daughter, her son-in-law and her brother dead. Authorities say a generator placed in the garage filled the home with carbon monoxide during the night.

Relatives say Lewis’ 84-year-old husband survived but was on life support Wednesday.