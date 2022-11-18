HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – When she gets all fired up, you know it’s show time.

And that’s every time she shows up at Louisiana Renaissance Festival.

That’s the LA Ren Fest.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says this is alarming.

And wonders, “is it four alarms or five?”

The answer comes from Christine Najarian.

She says, “the more alarms, the better in my work because that’ll bring everybody ink set off all the alarms.”

She had just graduated from her Philadelphia high school in 2010 when she discovered the fire in her belly was to travel across the country in her one-woman show.

She eats and breathes fire.

The name of her show is called Adamo Ignis.

That’s Latin for “to love fire.”

She hopes you stop by and spend a little time and that’ll make you love the show, that’s on fire.