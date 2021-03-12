$4.3M reconstruction begins on Conti Street between Bourbon and Chartres

NEW ORLEANS — The 700 block of Conti Street is set for an extensive makeover this spring that will see block closure and major construction head into winter 2021.

The City of New Orleans, Department of Public Works and Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans today announced that they will begin a $4.3 million full-depth reconstruction (replacement of the roadway and underground utilities) project beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 15, weather permitting.

Hard Rock Construction, LLC crews will install fencing around the 700 block of Conti Street roadway between Bourbon and Royal streets and close the block to vehicular traffic.

“We are very excited to begin this much-needed project and to improve upon the great work that was done with the Bourbon Phase 2 project,” said Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure Ramsey Green.

“We are upsizing the drainage, rehabilitating the sewer system and improving the overall quality of life with new, smooth pavement. And we are approaching this project with safety, accessibility and comfort in mind. As we continue, we look forward to learning from both residents and businesses alike to ensure our work enhances the beauty of the French Quarter and creates an overall healthier environment.”

Hard Rock crews will continue with a seven-day work week from 8 a.m. until sunset each day. Once construction is completed in the 700 block of the Conti roadway (anticipated in June 2021), the fence will be removed, and work will begin on sidewalks.

When all construction has been completed in the 700 block and Entergy Gas/Entergy Electric crews have wrapped up their upgrades in the 600 block of Conti Street, Hard Rock crews will shift their operations into the 600 block roadway between Royal and Chartres streets.