37th annual French Market Mardi Gras Mask Market, February 21-24

NEW ORLEANS – The 37th annual French Market Mardi Gras Mask Market will host twelve artisan mask makers from around the country. The market will go from February 21-24, in Dutch Alley, and will feature four days of live music and revelry for the entire family.

Masking has deep roots in Carnival and the Mardi Gras Mask Market seeks to enhance the lighthearted and whimsical nature of the season. “The French Market is honored to keep this longstanding annual event part of Carnival in the French Quarter. With artisan masks made in various media and at all price points there is something for everyone!” said Jeremy Smith, Director of Marketing for the French Market Corporation.

Artisan Mask Makers have been converging at the French Market since 1983 to share their handcrafted creations with Mardi Gras revelers from around the world and this year is no exception. This year’s Mask Market will feature 12 mask makers from states as far away as Oregon, New York, and Ohio to name a few. The Mask Market was started by artist and creative Michael Stark to showcase the mask maker community and to build respect for mask making as an art form. Michael’s sister, Judy Trapp-Stark, has participated in every Mask Market since its inception and said, “My brother Michael would be thrilled to see what the Mask Market has become! The spirit and intention of the market live on through the efforts of the mask makers that make the annual trip to New Orleans to share their art.”

With live music energizing the atmosphere at the Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day of the festival, revelers will be treated to an array of musical indulgence such as One Mind Brass Band, Big Queen Mary and the Original Wild Tchoupitoulas, and Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers.

The French Market Mardi Gras Mask Market is free and open to the public.