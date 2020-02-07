35 car break-ins on UNO campus Thursday Morning

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD and University Police are investigating a series of car break-ins on UNO’s campus early Thursday Morning.

According to investigators, Around 1:30 a.m. suspects smashed the windows of multiple parked cars. UNOPD officers patrolling campus arrived at the scene, and the suspected burglars fled the location.

Currently, Police say that 35 vehicles are known to be involved in this incident. The joint investigation between UNOPD and NOPD is open and active.

UNO has released the following statement on the incident:

“This morning at approximately 1:30 a.m., suspects smashed the windows of several dozen cars parked in the Human Performance Center and Engineering parking lots. UNOPD officers were patrolling campus at the time, and we believe the presence of an officer prompted the suspects to leave campus. We have surveillance video of the suspects’ vehicle that we are sharing with the New Orleans Police Department. The University takes seriously its role in protecting both our people and property on campus. The UNOPD will increase patrols and surveillance, as well as work with our local law enforcement partners to safeguard our campus. If you see any suspicious activity, day or night, please call the UNOPD at (504) 280-6666.”

Anyone with information on these incidents can also contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

