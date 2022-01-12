33-year-old New Jersey businessman reported missing in New Orleans

Michael Gelfand (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man last heard from a day after arriving in New Orleans on business last week.

According to an NOPD report, 33-year-old Michael Gelfand arrived on Jan. 5 for business and has not been in contact since Jan. 6, which was the same day he was slated to return to his home state of New Jersey.

Gelfand’s family reported him missing on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Anyone with additional information Michael Gelfand’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.