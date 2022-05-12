NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — $30 million dollars is being distributed to the Sewage and Water Board in New Orleans.

This came after a unanimous vote by the City Council on Thursday morning.

The move will help power the city’s drainage and water systems.

“We will have a new source of power that is reliable, dependable, more cost-effective, and cleaner to run,” said Ghassan Korban. He’s the Executive Director of the Sewage and Water Board.

Right now turbines sit at the Carrollton Plant Site and are responsible for powering the city’s pumps. But, those turbines aren’t always reliable.

“Turbine three doesn’t work anymore, turbine two has been out of service for a long time, turbine one is on its last legs,” said City Council Member Joe Giarusso.

A lot of them date all the way back to World War I. That’s why Giarusso says it’s time for an upgrade.

“The goal is the substation would be the primary source of power and then the turbines will be the secondary source of power,” said Giarusso.

That one substation will essentially replace the turbines and serve as a key power supply.

“Not only for draining the city keeping the city dry but also maintain consistent power supply for our drinking water pumping,” said Korban.

He says the new source of power will be more cost-effective as well.

“Our hope is in the next couple of weeks work will start,” said Giarusso.