NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— For $30 a semester, kids in our community can take part in a music education program at the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music.

Registration is open to students for the fall semester Youth Music Education Program (YME) at the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music.

The YME program provides music education and academic enrichment to youth living within the Ninth Ward and surrounding communities.

The Center uses music as a focal point of a holistic strategy to deliver a broad range of services to underserved children, youth, and musicians from neighborhoods battling poverty and social injustice.

The Center provides a safe, positive environment where children can develop musically, academically, and socially.

The program features instruction in various music disciplines including piano, strings, percussion, bass, guitar, brass, woodwinds, vocal, and jazz band. Additionally, the Center offers classes in music and computer technology including computer coding, music production, lighting production, video production, and audio engineering.

“At the heart of the Center’s mission is the fundamental belief that music has the power to transform young lives,” Lisa Dabney, Ellis Marsalis Center for Music Executive Director said.

Registration is first-come, first-serve basis for those who meet eligibility requirements. The registration fee is $30 per student. Priority is given to returning students and students living in Musicians’ Village.

To register call 504-940-3400 or e-mail emcm@ellismarsaliscenter.org.