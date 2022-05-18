NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a three alarm fire in a Hollygrove neighborhood that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, at 6:16 resident in the 3000 block of Eagle Street call 911 to report a fire at a vacant home.

When officials arrived at 6:22, they quickly found the flames had spread to two other homes nearby and called for a second and third alarm.

NOFD said neighbors saw vagrants leaving the house at the time of the fire with one trying to put the fire out with bucket of water but because the heat was overwhelming they left before firefighters arrived.

The fire was under control by 7:37 a.m. with the help of 21 units carrying a total of 55 fire-operations personnel.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.