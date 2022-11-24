NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to house fire Thursday morning (Nov. 24th) on Audubon Street.

Just before 11:00, firefighters responded to a 911 call about a 3 story house fire in the 600 bock of Audubon Street. At the scene, they were met with fire surging from a third floor window in the front of the home.

After a second alarm was called in, firefighters were able to tame the flames shortly before 11:30 am.

There were no injuries and all occupants safely evacuated the house before firefighters arrived on the scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

