JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Three New Orleans Saints players did not practice on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Panthers.

They are Terron Armstead (knee), Tre’Quan Smith (chest) and Ty Montgomery (back).

Here is the full injury report:

The Saints host the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 3:25 p.m.