LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO) — On June 7, 12 Louisiana chefs will compete in a cook-off to be crowned king or queen of Louisiana seafood.

According to the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, twelve chefs will compete in the cook-off that will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Three of the 12 competing chefs are from New Orleans:

Brett Monteleone; Junior’s on Harrison; New Orleans (First-time Competitor)

Amy Sins; Langlois; New Orleans (Competed in 2016, 2019, 2020)

Grant Wallace; Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse; New Orleans (First-time Competitor)

“Louisiana is a place where you can Feed Your Soul, and what better way to do just that than by cooking up some of the best seafood in the world found right here in our state. Louisiana is the largest seafood producer in the contiguous U.S. and the quality is unsurpassed, which is why our chefs say, ‘Know Better, Eat Better’,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “The winner of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off plays a very important role in educating people from around the world on the flavor and sustainability of Louisiana seafood, which is a core piece of our culture, from fine dining to backyard boils.”

