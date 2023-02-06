SLIDELL (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department confiscated several guns, two separate times, at the Krewe of Antheia parade on Sunday(Feb. 5).

Three of the guns were taken off the streets by Slidell Police.

“These are individuals that shouldn’t be carrying weapons much less on the parade route,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

Officers say in one incident they received a complaint of a parade-goer brandishing a gun in his waist band at the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue.

“We went in and sure enough we found the guy carrying a concealed handgun,” said Chief Fandal.

In another incident on the parade route near Capitol One Bank on Gause Boulevard, police say they received another complaint of two men arguing and saying they had guns. When they arrived the two men did have guns in their fanny packs.

A juvenile reportedly began intervening in the investigation and started cursing at the officers.

“If you’re carrying a gun and get involved in that situation, we will get you and you will go to jail,” said Chief Fandal.

Four people were arrested:

Two 20-year old males

One 21-year old male

A 16-year old male

Slidell’s Police Chief Randy Fandal says he credits the community and his hard-working police officers for stepping up so these incidents didn’t escalate and get violent.

“We don’t put up with those issues in Slidell. Leave your weapons at home,” he said.

Chief Fandal went on to say, “Every officer in Slidell’s Police Department worked this weekend, every parade, they put up with a lot and they just do a fantastic job.”

Those arrested, face illegal carrying of weapon charges, and the two who pulled their weapons out face assault and aggravated assault charges.

