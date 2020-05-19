3 Gulf Coast states get $88 million for fisheries flooding

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three Gulf Coast states are getting more than $88 million in fisheries disaster funds for damage from last year’s flooding, which included an unprecedented two openings of a spillway west of New Orleans.

U.S. Rep. Garrett Graves of Louisiana says the total includes $58.3 million for Louisiana, $21.3 million for Mississippi and $8.6 million for Alabama.

A state report in November said Louisiana alone lost $256 million because heavy rains in the Midwest kept the Mississippi River at flood stage for extended periods and forced two openings of the Bonnet Carré spillway.

The spillway diverts polluted river water into brackish Lake Pontchartrain, which drains into the Mississippi Sound