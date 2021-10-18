3 Emmy nominations for WGNO News

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – WGNO News is honored with three Emmy nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Suncoast Chapter.

The nominations go to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

And nominations go to photojournalists Justin Abshire and Christopher Leach.

For Christopher Leach, an Emmy nomination in the Arts/Entertainment category for his story A Bayou Classic Story: The Superwomen of The Human Jukebox.

Bill Wood and Justin Abshire got an Emmy nod in the Arts/Entertainment category for their story Words of Wisdom – Now Boarding.

And a nomination for Justin Abshire and Bill Wood in the category of Religion.

That Emmy nod is for The Mobile Menorah.

The 45th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards will be awarded on Saturday, December 11.