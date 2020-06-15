3 dead, 14 injured in 12 weekend shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– 12 shootings leave three people dead and fourteen others injured following a violent weekend in New Orleans.

The most recent shooting happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street. Investigators say that two men were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. One of them died of their injuries.

A shooting on Sunday evening in mid-city killed left one person dead and three others injured. NOPD Detectives say that it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Lopez Street. One of the three surviving victims is listed in critical condition. The other two are listed as stable.

The NOPD is also investigating ten other weekend shootings, including six in New Orleans East. One woman was killed at a motel on the I-10 Service Road near Crowder Boulevard on Saturday night. A man and a woman were shot at the same motel around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. There is no word on a possible connection in these shootings.

A third person was killed in an unrelated shooting on Downman road near Pines Boulevard. That happened around midnight on Saturday.

All of these shootings remain under investigation at this time. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.