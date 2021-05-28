2nd arrest made in the murder of a Rayne teenager

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A second arrest has been made in the murder of a Rayne teenager.

Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly says they have arrested 41-year old Robert Allen Moreno of Houston, Texas.

Moreno is being charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.

The 17-year-old male was killed in early May. Chief Stelly says police found the teen inside of his truck in a parking lot, in the 100 block of North Polk Street.

Last week, 41-year-old Scott Cooper, of Church Point, was arrested in connection with the murder.

