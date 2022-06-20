NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The spirit of the Louisiana law is the spirit of a Louisiana law school student.

Carlos Pollard, Jr. just graduated from Dillard University.

And just in time to go to law school.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood asks him, “Why do you want to be a lawyer?”

Carlos Pollard, Jr. says, “I want to be an attorney to help society be on the right side of history and be the voice of my community.”



As a kid, Carlos was curious and super smart.

From family holidays to graduation days, he had a plan.

Now, Southern University will be his law school alma mater.

And that’s all because of a scholarship from the NAACP.

It’s the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program.

Named in honor of the legendary civil rights attorney Thurgood Marshall, and iconic civil rights litigator Constance Baker Motley, the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program is a groundbreaking commitment to endow the South with the next generation of civil rights lawyers trained to provide legal advocacy of unparalleled excellence.

Across the country, 200 students applied.

Ten were winners.

And that includes Carlos Pollard, Jr.

In Louisiana, the law of the land is about to land a brand new lawyer.

