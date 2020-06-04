21-year-old Lousiana man charged with slaying 2 relatives

CROWLEY, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of his 71-year-old grandfather and godmother.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that Detrick Guillory has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Deputies discovered John Guillory and Lois Guillory fatally stabbed in their home in Church Point last month. Officials didn’t comment on what led to the attack.

Officials said Detrick Guillory was being held in the parish jail without bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.