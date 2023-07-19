NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you live in Orleans Parish, your property taxes may be going up.

Every four years, the tax rolls are updated to reflect what properties are worth. The 2024 tax year is the quadrennial revaluation for the commercials and residential properties in the City of New Orleans.

Currently, all properties on the rolls are assessed based on 2019 valuations. That will probably change, considering that the cost of housing in some neighborhoods has soared. Assessor Errol Williams says they’re in a caveat to determine what homeowners will pay.

“If the values go up citywide, then the tax rate goes down. The average person thinks well you raised my assessment, they don’t realize that the tax rate gets reduced by that amount because there’s a statute on the books that says that the city can’t benefit from an increase from inflation,” said Williams.

There is no doubt that most homeowners will see an increase over what they paid in 2022.

The office released home prices comparing 2019 to 2022. Some zip codes across the city have seen dramatic increases in the square foot price. For instance, in the 70119 zip code, the price has gone from $204 per square foot to $267 per square foot.

“There is going to be an increase in some neighborhoods. Some neighborhoods are pretty flat. As a matter of fact, of the revaluation, I think there are about 30,000 properties we looked at. We looked at the size, the condition, the type of construction, and based upon that we said that those properties should not be changed,” said Williams.

Over 100,000 properties will see an increase. Letters have started going out to homeowners showing the change in assessment but there is an appeals process in place.

The online filing process starts Monday, July 24 and ends on August 18.

“If somebody brings us information that our assessment is in error, then we try to make the adjustments on those assessments. The end result is going to be the evidence is there to support that the value is wrong,” said Williams.

