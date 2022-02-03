NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series New Orleans returns to the Big Easy on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 6.

This weekend runners from around the world will contest the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in New Orleans.

Elite runners like Anne-Marie Blaney (USA), Megan O’Neil (USA), and Maura Tyrrell (USA) in the women’s field, and Wilkerson Given (USA), John Börjesson (SWE), and Mo’ath Alkhawaldeh (JOR), who most recently took the overall win at the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll Washington D.C. Half Marathon, in the men’s field, will race.

Race weekend kicks off on Friday, Feb. 4 with the Health & Fitness Expo at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center.

On Saturday, February 5 race day returns with the 5K, and on Sunday, February 6, the participants will take on the half marathon and 10K distances all starting and finishing at the University of New Orleans.

A full start list of elite runners can be found here.

For more information visit the Rock ‘N’ Roll website.