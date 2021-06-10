2021 fest postponed. Voodoo Music + Arts Experience set to return in 2022.

NEW ORLEANS — Heartbreaking news for music fans across the metro area. On Thursday morning, organizers for the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience sent out an update email.

The announcement came around 10:00 am — the 2021 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will not be happening.

Quoted from the email, “Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will take a pause in 2021 and will return to City Park for an epic Halloween experience in 2022. As our city reopens with an abundance of events to reconnect with, we look forward to holding our reunion when we can fully embrace the Voodoo experience.’

Organizers for the event say those who are still holding onto their tickets from the 2019 event will be contacted regarding rollover and refund options.