MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) — It’s been two years since Hurricane Ida and Blake Bennington is still busy picking up the pieces.

His business is a family business. It’s Pennington’s Hardware Store in Madisonville.

Hurricane Ida hit him and his family hard, but the store never closed.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood was there then when the Penningtons moved the store into a tent in the parking lot.

And if there’s another storm, they’re ready to do it again.

