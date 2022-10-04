And your $2 taco helps folks in Florida after Hurricane Ian

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s Taco Tuesday.

And even better, it’s National Taco Day.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is LIVE at Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria where it’s always taco day.

For the big day, the menu is even more delicious.

For just $2, you can get a big buffet of tacos.

It’s Taco Tuesday, every day of the week.

One of the seven locations for Felipe’s is on Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Or it was one of the locations.

Hurricane Ian destroyed it.

When you buy a $2 taco on National Taco Day, your purchase helps Felipe’s to help their taco teammates in Florida.