2 restaurants, 2 menus, one spirit

Restaurants merge their menus in the spirit of success

NEW ORLEANS – They were already good neighbors.

Now, they’re sharing a menu.

Well, more like merging their two menus.

From Beaucoup Eats at 2323 Canal Street.

And Addis Nola at 422 South Broad Street.

They’re merging for a few few dishes for a few hours on Saturday.

It’s from 11 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday, August 15.

You can order from one of the restaurants, then pick up from the other.

The idea is to share recipes and share the spirit of surviving tough times.

Sweet Soulfood at 1025 North Broad Street is also contributing to the good-natured, good-flavored idea.