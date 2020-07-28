2 New Orleans Saints reserves opt-out of 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS, La. – On the same day that veterans return to New Orleans for the start of 2020 Training Camp, the first wave of New Orleans Saints opt-out of the 2020 season

According to Tuesday’s NFL Transactions list, Tight Ends Jason Vander Laan and Cole Wick were added to the Reserve List ad given an “opt-out” designation for the 2020 season.

Vander Laan and Wick join a host of NFL players league-wide that have decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season on Tuesday.

Earlier today, New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, starting right tackle Marcus Cannon and fullback Danny Vitale have also chosen to sit out the season, citing health concerns.

At this time, no other members of the New Orleans Saints have made similar decisions.