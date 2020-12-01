2 more children die after Thanksgiving night house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two more children have died following a house fire on Thanksgiving night.

The Advocate reported Monday that a total of three children died from the blaze. One child was pronounced dead soon after the fire was extinguished and two died in the hospital.

Fire Department spokesman Justin Hill on Monday announced the deaths of the two children who were initially hospitalized in critical condition.

One was 12 and the other nine months. An adult was also hospitalized in stable condition.