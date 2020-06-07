2 men found dead in partially burned Marrero home

MARRERO – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department investigators say two men were found dead in a partially burned building in Marrero today.

Officers conducting a welfare check at a home in the 2000 block of Gladstone Drive found the two bodies just before noon on June 7, according to the JPSO.

The home had been partially burned.

The condition of the bodies and the injuries each unidentified man received led investigators to conclude that the two men were the victims of homicide. The coroner will confirm the causes of death in the coming days, according to the JPSO.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.